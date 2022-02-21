PwC Azerbaijan has been selected as audit partner of the Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund signed an agreement on the provision of external audit services. In accordance with the agreement, PwC will audit the financial statements of the Karabakh Revival Fund for the year 2021. The agreement was signed between Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan and Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund. Under the agreement, PwC Azerbaijan will provide services based on the International Auditing Standards.

It should be mentioned that according to the decision of the Fund’s Supervisory Board as of December 20, 2021, PwC Azerbaijan was approved as an external auditor of the Karabakh Revival Fund.

PwC is one of the world’s most extensive networks of professional services firms delivering assurance, tax, legal and advisory services. PwC Azerbaijan serves business organizations, government bodies and public associations bringing to them the benefit of more than 150 years of expertise, high end knowledge, and practical experience accumulated in PwC globally.

PwC Azerbaijan is proud for the responsible work and trust placed in the firm, and is committed to contribute to the Fund's efforts to revitalize the Karabakh. Rebuilding the lands of Karabakh is the moral responsibility and the main task of each of us.

