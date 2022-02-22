Azerbaijan confirms 2,372 more COVID-19 cases, 4,616 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,616 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 777,804 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 742,326 of them have recovered, and 9,280 people have died. Currently, 26,198 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,318 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,501,358 tests have been conducted so far.
