Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Some 40,398 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,958 citizens, the second dose into 1,973 citizens, the third and more dose - into 33,311 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 2,156.

Totally, up until now, 12,828,076 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,288,297 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,777,007 people - the second dose, 2,566,634 people - the third and more dose, and 196,138 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.