Azerbaijan eyes to restore creative industry in Karabakh – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The creative industry is planned to be restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said during a conference entitled "Problems and Opportunities for Business in Creative Industry", Trend reports.

Karimov said that this region has great potential and the ministry will make the necessary efforts to achieve these goals.

“The implementation of ‘Shusha toplusu’ [Gathering in Shusha] project will be launched in March,” the minister said. “Holding of this event will contribute to the development of the creative industry.”

