Azerbaijan confirms 1,979 more COVID-19 cases, 7,198 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 7,198 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 779,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 749,524 of them have recovered, and 9,307 people have died. Currently, 20,952 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,506 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,511,864 tests have been conducted so far.