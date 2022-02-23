Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Some 36,141 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,502 citizens, the second dose into 1,770 citizens, the third and more dose - into 29,929 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,940.

Totally, up until now, 12,864,217 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,290,799 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,778,777 people - the second dose, 2,596,563 people - the third and more dose, and 198,078 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.