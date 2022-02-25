Several officials detained during operation in Absheron - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 10:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Four officials were detained during the operation in Absheron, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

According to the message, a criminal case was initiated upon the corresponding articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code following the operational and search measures carried out in connection with the illegal actions of officials of the Absheron Territorial Department # 4 of the State Real Estate Registry Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the message, as a result of the investigative measures, Aidash Mammadov, who worked in the specified organization as a specialist in the corresponding sector, and a specialist from another department, Mirhamid Aghayev, are suspected of embezzling the funds of individuals worth 12,000 manat ($7,058) from 2019 through 2022 who appealed for approval of schemes related to the corresponding land plots, issuance of technical passports and extracts in the Absheron region.

“Moreover, the investigative structures suspect Araz Hasanli, who worked as an expert in the corresponding department of this structure, and broker Nurlan Seyidov of embezzling the funds worth 53,700 manat ($31,588) and inciting people, who appealed for registration of documents for land plots in the Absheron region to give bribe to an official,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

“Aidash Mammadov, Mirhamid Aghayev, Araz Hasanli and Nurlan Seyidov were charged upon articles 178.2.1 (fraud committed by a group of people in collusion), 178.2. 2 (repeated fraud), 178.2.3 (fraud committed by a person by using the official position), 32.4, 312.2 (inciting an official to re-bribe for his deliberate illegal actions) and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code on the basis of the evidence on February 24, 2022,” the message said. “These individuals will be arrested upon the court decision.”

“The investigative and operational measures are underway to reveal the circumstances relevant to the criminal case and other people involved in committing the crimes,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.