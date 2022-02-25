Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 3,851 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 3,851 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 782,748 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 757,892 of them have recovered, and 9,358 people have died. Currently, 15,498 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,978 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,531,133 tests have been conducted so far.
(Перевод: Нубар Кулузаде)
