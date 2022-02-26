Azerbaijan confirms 1,512 more COVID-19 cases, 3,698 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 3,698 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 784,260 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 761,590 of them have recovered, and 9,378 people have died. Currently, 13,292 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,122 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,543,255 tests have been conducted so far.