Azerbaijan confirms 1,041 more COVID-19 cases, 2,693 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,693 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 785,301 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 764,283 of them have recovered, and 9,400 people have died. Currently, 11,618 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,849 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,551,104 tests have been conducted so far.
