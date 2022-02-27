Azerbaijani dead as result of street fight in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The nephew of the people's artist of Azerbaijan was shot dead as a result of street fighting in Ukraine, Katib Mammadov himself confirmed the information on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

According to the people's artist, the incident occurred early in the morning at 09:00 in the city of Kharkov. Goshgar Mammadov was shot while rushing to the shelter.