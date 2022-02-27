Azerbaijani dead as result of street fight in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
The nephew of the people's artist of Azerbaijan was shot dead as a result of street fighting in Ukraine, Katib Mammadov himself confirmed the information on his Facebook page, Trend reports.
According to the people's artist, the incident occurred early in the morning at 09:00 in the city of Kharkov. Goshgar Mammadov was shot while rushing to the shelter.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland - MFA
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora