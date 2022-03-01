Azerbaijani armed forces hold new tactical exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Tactical exercises were held in one of the military units of the Azerbaijani army within the combat training plan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military divisions successfully conducted search operations, detected and neutralized a sabotage-reconnaissance group of an imaginary enemy, and fulfilled other tasks.

The main objective of tactical exercises is to maintain a high level of combat readiness of units and improve the practical skills of servicemen, added the ministry.