Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

The active participation of Azerbaijan's people in the vaccination process against COVID-19 leads to the formation of herd immunity, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

According to him, first and foremost, the vaccination schedule, including the annual flu shot, should not be neglected.

"We must not forget that stress weakens the immune system. The human immune, nervous and hormonal systems work in constant interaction to regulate the body's resistance. Keep your body in good physical shape, spend more time in the fresh air. Normal blood circulation allows cells of the immune system to perform their protective function. Treat any infectious diseases in a timely and comprehensive manner," Eyvazov said.