Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Some 35,481 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Mar. 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,005 citizens, the second one to 2,071 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 29,607 citizens. Some 1,798 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,017,868 vaccine doses were administered, 5,300,633 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,786,953 people - the second dose, 2,724,169 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 206,113 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.