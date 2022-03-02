Azerbaijani State Border Service unveils number of detainees for violating state border (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Border Service continued taking the measures to protect the state border, combat smuggling, illegal migration and drug trafficking in February 2022, the State Border Service told Trend.

Thus, the State Border Service said that 20 people were detained for violating the state border, including 11 citizens of Azerbaijan, five citizens of Turkey, two citizens of Tajikistan, one citizen of Iran and one citizen of Pakistan within a month.

“Some 18 detainees in 14 cases tried to cross the state border via fake visas,” the message said. “Around 105 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime in 53 cases.”

According to the message, as a result of the measures taken to combat crime, 204 people wanted by the law enforcement structures of Azerbaijan were found and transferred to the corresponding structures, 285 people were banned from leaving the country.

“Moreover, 16 people who are forbidden to visit Azerbaijan have been prevented from entering Azerbaijan,” the message said. “Some 55.98 kilograms of drugs and 1,000 psychotropic substances were seized as a result of the measures taken to combat drug trafficking. Moreover, smuggled goods worth 1.9 million manat ($1.1 million) were seized.”