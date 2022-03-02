Azerbaijan unveils number of its drivers evacuated from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Nineteen Azerbaijani drivers were evacuated from Ukraine, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) told Trend.

According to the message, 12 trucks which were in Ukraine’s Odessa city headed to Moldova in the morning.

Five drivers have already left the Odessa port and are heading to Moldova while two drivers have left Cherkasy and Vinnytsia cities. Six trucks left Ukraine and reached Bulgaria. One driver, carrying a cargo, is on the Romanian border.