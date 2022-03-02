Azerbaijan unveils number of its drivers evacuated from Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
Nineteen Azerbaijani drivers were evacuated from Ukraine, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) told Trend.
According to the message, 12 trucks which were in Ukraine’s Odessa city headed to Moldova in the morning.
Five drivers have already left the Odessa port and are heading to Moldova while two drivers have left Cherkasy and Vinnytsia cities. Six trucks left Ukraine and reached Bulgaria. One driver, carrying a cargo, is on the Romanian border.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
State Committee unveils number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Kyiv and heading to border with Moldova (PHOTO)
Embassy of Azerbaijan addresses compatriots wishing to evacuate from Poland after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border
Azerbaijan to again present draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all - minister
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands