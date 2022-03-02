Azerbaijan confirms 865 more COVID-19 cases, 2,044 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 865 new COVID-19 cases, 2,044 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 787,367 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 769,746 of them have recovered, and 9,454 people have died. Currently, 8,167 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,487 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,572,316 tests have been conducted so far.