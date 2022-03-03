First day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The first day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 3, Trend reports.

The qualifications are being held for athletes in the 12-18 age category on March 3. Men's and women's pairs, as well as a men's group are demonstrating the balance exercises while mixed pairs, women's and men's groups - the tempo exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.