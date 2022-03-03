Opening ceremony of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, the flags of the countries participating in the competition were brought into the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Besides, oaths were taken on behalf of the judges, gymnasts and coaches. The vows once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair judging and fairness in sports.

On behalf of the gymnasts, an Azerbaijani athlete, participant of the competition Mansuma Mammadzade took the oath, followed by demonstration of a gymnastic show.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6. Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.