Excellent infrastructure created in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena - Austrian athletes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

An excellent infrastructure has been created in Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena, Austrian athletes Carina Angerbauer, Daria Angerbauer and Philippa Rock, participate in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition, told Trend.

"A warm and pleasant atmosphere reigns in the gymnastics arena, the employees and volunteers are friendly, they are always ready to provide assistance and support, if necessary. The conditions in Baku are great, everything is organized at a high level, this also applies to accommodation, provided transport and other coordination points," the athletes said.

According to the gymnasts, they were satisfied with their performance on the first day of qualification.

"We are satisfied with our presentation on the first day of the competition, the feelings are positive. Of course, there is some worry, but this is natural, as we participate in major international competitions. We worked very hard to participate in them," they added.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.