Azerbaijan confirms 570 more COVID-19 cases, 1,784 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 570 new COVID-19 cases, 1,784 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 787,937 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 771,530 of them have recovered, and 9,473 people have died. Currently, 6,934 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,847 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,579,163 tests have been conducted so far.