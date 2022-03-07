Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 431 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 431 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 789,481 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 775,706 of them have recovered, and 9,531 people have died. Currently, 4,244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,512 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,603,318 tests have been conducted so far.