Azerbaijan announces number of citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A number of Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from Iraq and Syria, Trend reports via the report on activities in 2021 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Some 288 Azerbaijani citizens (286 children and two women) who were held in Syrian and Iraqi refugee camps and prisons have been repatriated to their homeland since 2018, with the participation of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq.

Some 81 Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from Iraq and Syria to their homeland, including 69 children and 12 women, the report said.

Repatriated citizens undergo rehabilitation and reintegration. The repatriation process is expected to continue in 2022, the statement says.