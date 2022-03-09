Azerbaijan's draft rules regarding media register ready - Media Dev't Agency

Society 9 March 2022 20:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's draft rules regarding media register ready - Media Dev't Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The draft rules regarding the media register are ready, Head of Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Natig Mammadli said, Trend reports.

"Preliminary rules have been prepared, discussions are being held with the relevant bodies," he said.

Speaking about the possible date of inclusion of reporters in the media register, Mammadli said this will happen after the full resolution of organizational and legal issues.

