Azerbaijan's draft rules regarding media register ready - Media Dev't Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
The draft rules regarding the media register are ready, Head of Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Natig Mammadli said, Trend reports.
"Preliminary rules have been prepared, discussions are being held with the relevant bodies," he said.
Speaking about the possible date of inclusion of reporters in the media register, Mammadli said this will happen after the full resolution of organizational and legal issues.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals number of volunteers to participate in clinical trials of Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine
Azerbaijan sends letter to foreign gov't agencies on Armenia trying to use Lachin corridor for military goals