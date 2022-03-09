Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

Some 63 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into zero citizens, the second one to 26 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 29 citizens. Some eight citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,176,634 vaccine doses were administered, 5,309,703 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,796,500 people - the second dose, 2,855,817 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 214,614 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.