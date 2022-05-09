Condition of Azerbaijani driver injured in Ukraine improving

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The state of health of one of the Azerbaijani drivers injured in the shooting in Kharkiv is improving, Trend reports.

Driver Samir Tairov was seriously wounded on February 28 in a clash in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. He was taken to the Balakliya Clinical Hospital in Kharkiv.

Despite the fact that he was operated on twice, his condition was assessed as critically serious.

On March 8, 2022, Tairov was evacuated to the Republic of Moldova along the humanitarian corridor by a special ambulance. Samir Tairov, hospitalized in Chisinau, underwent two more operations.

Taking into account the risk to life and the need for the final operation and treatment of the wounded in a more professional and specialized medical institution, Samir Tairov was taken by ambulance to Ankara on April 1. The injured driver was taken to the Gulhane Military Medical Academy and is currently continuing treatment there.

The costs of transportation and treatment of an Azerbaijani driver to Turkey were covered by the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), which is a public association of road carriers.