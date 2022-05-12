Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded with '15th anniversary of Defense Industry Ministry' medal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Minister of Defense Industry, National Hero, and President of the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev met with the national rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises, which won gold and silver at the World Cup held in Baku on April 22-24, the press service of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva.

During the meeting, Guliyev awarded the team members - Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina with the '15th anniversary of the Defense Industry Ministry (2005-2020)' medal.

Coaches of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Siyana Vasileva, Sabina Garatova, judge Yevgenia Vilyayeva, chief choreographer Kamil Guliyev and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade were also awarded the jubilee medals.

At the event, the defense industry minister noted the attention and care of the Azerbaijani government to sports and spoke about the achievements in this area.

He stressed that since 2002 when the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva became the head of the Gymnastics Federation, big achievements were shortly made in this area.

According to Guliyev, the gold and silver medals won by the Azerbaijani team at the World Cup held in Baku are the result of these achievements.

At the end of the meeting, the minister answered the questions of the gymnasts and shared with them interesting moments of his life.