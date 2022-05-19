Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Some 3,197 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 348 citizens, the second dose to 451, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,170 citizens. Some 228 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,698,183 vaccine doses were administered, 5,344,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,845,785 people - the second dose, 3,263,579 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 243,915 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.