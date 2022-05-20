Azerbaijan confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan has detected 12 new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,707 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,945 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 52 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,228 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,867,409 tests have been conducted so far.