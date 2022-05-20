Nar continues professional development of local ICT specialists (PHOTO)

With the aim to develop local specialists in the field of ICT in Azerbaijan, another training on “Fundamentals of Mobile Communication” was held at the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). The training program which is essential to the success of students majoring in technical professions is developed by Nar.

Those who join the training sessions gain knowledge on various topics, including the history, evolution, standards of mobile communications, as well as network architecture and technology. Thus, the training session is developed and conducted by Nar’s qualified technical staff. During the trainings, attendees have the opportunity to address their questions directly to the representative of the mobile operator.

It is worth noting that, “Fundamentals of Mobile Communication” training is held annually within the framework of the memorandum of cooperation signed between Nar and AzTU. These trainings allow the students to boost their career prospects upon graduation and become experts in the field of communication in a short time.

Azerfon (Nar trademark) started operating on March 21, 2007 and in a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications in Azerbaijan. For the first time in the country, Nar introduced 3G technology and launched an extensive 4G network. The company is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 3 years.