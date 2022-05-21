Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Some 3,273 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 352 citizens, the second dose to 800, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,922 citizens. Some 199 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,704,523 vaccine doses were administered, 5,345,603 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,847,172 people - the second dose, 3,267,411 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 244,337 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.