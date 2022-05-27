Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,746 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,987 of them have recovered, and 9,712 people have died. Currently, 47 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,163 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,885,286 tests have been conducted so far.