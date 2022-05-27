Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Some 2,747 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 279 citizens, the second dose to 206, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,026 citizens. Some 236 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,718,660 vaccine doses were administered, 5,347,151 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,848,462 people - the second dose, 3,277,606 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 245,441 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.