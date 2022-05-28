Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, five patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,992 of them have recovered, and 9,712 people have died. Currently, 53 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,422 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,888,708 tests have been conducted so far.