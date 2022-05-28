Youth must work even harder to develop their home country - Aziz Sanjar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Youth must work even harder to develop their home country, said Nobel Prize winner Aziz Sanjar, speaking on May 28 at the TEKNOFEST festival in Baku, Trend reports.

"Speaking of the Motherland, I mean both Azerbaijan and Turkey. The love of youth for the Motherland must be tireless and youth must do everything possible for its development. Even if you fail, you must persevere in what you believe in. The youth should thank those who organized this festival, involving them in science. I thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting this festival," Sanjar said.