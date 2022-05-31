Azerbaijan detains persons attempting to violate state border with Georgia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has detained six Azerbaijani citizens, including five minors, who attempted to illegally cross the state border with Georgia, Trend reports via the SBS.

According to the service, on May 31, at nearly 03:10 (GMT+4), a border patrol in the area of ​​the frontier post located in the territory of Sadikhli village (Aghstafa district) revealed signs of a violation of the state border in the direction of Georgia.

During the investigation, it was established that the detained persons were trying to illegally cross the state border.

Over the past period, a criminal case was opened against the persons for illegal crossing of the state border and a preliminary investigation was carried out. The minor detainees were handed over to the commission for the protection of the rights of minors under the relevant executive authorities or to their parents in the presence of the commission members.

Previously, the parents were repeatedly explained that illegal crossing of the state border is a criminal act, that parents bear responsibility for the exploitation of child labor, as well as movement in territories where there may be wild animals at night is dangerous for the life of minors. Nevertheless, such attempts have been recorded many times.

The State Border Service will continue to take measures together with the relevant government agencies to prevent such attempts.