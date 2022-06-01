Azerbaijan to hold Children's Festival at Heydar Aliyev Center's park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Children's Festival dedicated the International Children's Day will be held in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku from 15:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4) on June 1, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the center with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Education, the executive power of the Narimanov district of Baku and the Regional Development Public Association. Entrance to the territory will be free. Children from orphanages and students from boarding schools will also take part in the festival.

The festival is aimed not only to create a holiday mood among children, but also once again draw the attention of society to such matters as ensuring of a happy and healthy childhood, educating children, and forming them as worthy citizens of the country.

Various entertainment and educational programs will be presented at the festival. Each child will be able to choose entertainment according to their interests, spend their leisure time effectively, and demonstrate their talent.

The territory of the park will be divided in accordance with themes and types of entertainments. For sports amateurs, mini-tournaments, competitions, interactive games will be organized, as well as the opportunity will be provided to take part in chess competitions and meet with Olympic champions.

At the site reserved for the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi, children will be presented with interesting facts about space and planets. Children who are interested in high technology will be able to get acquainted with the process of creating drones at interactive classes.

At the archaeological platform, those interested in this area will have the opportunity to conduct "excavations" and to discover various models of archaeological finds. Children will be also able to visit a mini-farm here.

Within the framework of the festival, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will organize trainings for children on the traffic rules. Besides, the children will be able to visit an art zone, a corner of bibliophiles, dances, competitions on boats, concert programs and other entertainments. Various gifts will be given to the winners and participants of the contests.