Azerbaijan confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,778 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,017 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 48 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,948 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,898,425 tests have been conducted so far.