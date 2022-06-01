Participant of 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club shares her ambition to achieve greater heights in sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Participant of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club, student of the Ojag Sport Club Khadija Mukimova shared her ambition to achieve greater heights in sports, as well as to worthily represent Azerbaijan at international competitions, Trend reports.

“I've been doing gymnastics for eight years and have started training from the age of two. I will do my very best to build a successful sports career,” said the ten-year-old athlete.

According to the young grace, she did well at today's program and received praise from her coach.

“I was a bit nervous before the performance, but when I went out on the carpet all my worries were gone. I've today presented the exercises with the ball and clubs, but I'm better at performing a program with a hoop," she added.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the Championship.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions performing both in the individual program and in group exercises in the age categories of 'kids', 'pre-juniors' and 'juniors'.

During the two-day competition, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.