Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Some 2,123 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 181, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,438 citizens. Some 178 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,728,289 vaccine doses were administered, 5,348,519 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,400 people - the second dose, 3,284,160 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,210 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.