Open championship of "Ojag Sport" club in rhythmic gymnastics - names of winners and prize-winners announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. According to the results of the second half of the final competitive day of the I Open Championship of the "Ojag Sport" club in rhythmic gymnastics, the winners and prize-winners were determined among athletes born in 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2007-2009, performing in the individual program, as well as among teams in group exercises, in which includes athletes born in 2010-2011, Trend reports.

In the program of exercises without items among athletes born in 2012, who performed in group D, Aisu Ismayilova (Ojag Sport club) took the first place, Leyli Nagizade and Naila Muradova (Baku Gymnastics School) shared the second place, Aida Aliyeva (Baku School of Gymnastics) took the third position.

In the all-around among gymnasts born in 2012, who performed in group A, Aysel Rzayeva showed the best result, Zahra Tairova took the second position, and Lyaman Gadimova took the third place. All gymnasts are pupils of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

In the program of exercises without an object among young graces born in 2011, who performed in group D, the gold medal of the Championship was awarded to Nigar Mammadzade (club "Ojag Sport"), "silver" to Aishan Ismailova (Baku gymnastics school), the bronze medal was won by Shamilyakhanum Alizade (club "Ojag Sport").

In the all-around among the gymnasts born in 2011, who performed in group C, Ayan Nasirova (Baku Gymnastics School) rose to the highest step of the podium, Roya Alikishyeva (Ojag Sport club) took the second position, Fatima Zeynalova ("Ojag Sport" club) took the third place.

In the all-around among athletes born in 2011, who competed in group B, Alina Kolesnikova (Ojag Sport club) took the first place, Roya Rahmanli (Ojag Sport club) took the second place, and Ayla Iskanderli (Republican Complex Sports school) and Ayla Ibragimova ("Ojag Sport" club) took the third place.

In the program of exercises without apparatus among the gymnasts born in 2010, who performed in group D, Aylin Ismailova (Baku Gymnastics School) and Turkan Hasanli (Grace Sports Complex) took the first place, Medina Zeynalova (Baku Gymnastics School) took the second place, third place - Nargiz Narimanova (Centre "Zira").

In the all-around among the gymnasts born in 2010, who performed in group C, the best result was shown by Leyla Garashli (Grace Sports Complex), Aida Azizova (Zira Center) took the second, Ayan Gafarzade (Zira Center) took the third place.

In the all-around among gymnasts born in 2010, who performed in group B, the gold medal was won by Gulnar Rasulzade (Ojag Sport club), the silver medal was won by Gular Hajiyeva (Baku gymnastics school), the bronze medal was won by Salma Ismailova (Ojag Sport club) .

In the all-around among athletes born in 2007-2009, who competed in group A, Kamilla Seidzade showed the best result, Govkhar Ibragimova took the second position, and Sofia Mammadova took the third place. Gymnasts perform for the club "Ojag Sport".

In the all-around among the teams, which included athletes born in 2010-2011, the first place was taken by the Ojag 4 team, the second place was taken by the team of the Baku Gymnastics School - BGM-3, and the third place - Ojag -5.