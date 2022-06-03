Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,791 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,029 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,903,117 tests have been conducted so far.