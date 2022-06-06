Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, one patient has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,810 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,042 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 55 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,833 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,909,386 tests have been conducted so far.