Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Some 18 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizen, the second dose to one, while the third dose and the next doses to 15 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,733,837 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,326 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,965 people - the second dose, 3,287,895 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,651 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.