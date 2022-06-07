Leader of PwC Technology in Azerbaijan, Farid Gattal participated as a speaker in the SAP NOW Almaty Forum

Farid Gattal, the head of PwC Technology in Azerbaijan participated as a speaker at the SAP NOW Forum Almaty on June 3, 2022. Farid shared his project experience of PwC migration to SAP S/4HANA through the prism of business and financial transformation. Farid noted that one of the recent projects in a European gas transmission company took only 8 months from preparation to go-live, allowing all business, IT goals and objectives to be achieved.

The forum was also featured by the other top managers of leading international companies, as well as companies from CIS region with their success stories, insights and lessons learned from business in different areas.

The annual SAP NOW Forum was hosted in Almaty in Swissôtel Wellness Resort Alatau Almaty dedicated to business transformations. The main discussion revolved around the growing role of technology in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the modern smart enterprise in a turbulent economy.

PwC helps our clients to learn how to use technology to protect their most valued asset – their customers. With our business expertise and leading technology, our team aims to help transform any company to compete in today’s business environment.