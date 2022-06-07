Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan has detected ten new COVID-19 cases, seven patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,820 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,049 of them have recovered, and 9,714 people have died. Currently, 57 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,508 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,911,894 tests have been conducted so far.