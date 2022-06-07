Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Some 2,340 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 333 citizens, the second dose to 226, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,588 citizens. Some 193 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,736,177 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,659 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,191 people - the second dose, 3,289,483 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,844 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.