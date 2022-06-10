Victory in Baku was great pride - winner of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Victory in Baku was a great pride, Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez said commenting on his victory at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 held in the city, Trend reports.

Perez expressed his full determination to make the most of his opportunities.

“I won my first race with Red Bull in Baku last season. I like street circuits where a lot depends on the driver’s mastery. There it’s easier to make a mistake when you’re going on the limit,” he noted.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ​​held on June 10-12.