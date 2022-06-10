First practice session of F1 drivers starts within 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 15:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The first practice session of F1 drivers started at 15:00 (GMT +4) June 10 as part of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The session will continue until 16:00.

From 18:00 to 19:00, the second practice session for Formula 1 pilots will take place.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ​​held on June 10-12.