BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. First accident took place at the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Racer of the Haas team Mick Schumacher lost control of racecar and crashed into a curb.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ​​held on June 10-12.